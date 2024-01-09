Lakshadweep Travel: How To Apply For Permits To Visit The Beautiful Islands - Key Steps, Fees

If there's one domestic destination that every Indian travel enthusiast is enquiring about these days, it's Lakshadweep. India's smallest Union Territory Lakshadweep is an archipelago consisting of 36 islands but only a few are open to tourists; 10 are inhabited. They serve as a maritime boundary between the Arabian Sea to the west and the Laccadive Sea to the east. PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep sparked interest among Indians about these islands like never before and a row with the Maldives has only added to the buzz. While these beautiful, pristine islands are picturesque, it's important to realise that even if you are a domestic tourist and an Indian national, you can't simply pack your bags and visit these islands. Permits are needed to visit the islands and here's how you can go about it.

Visit Lakshadweep: Who Needs Permit

It's essential to note that not just foreigners, but Indians also need a permit to enter Lakshadweep. According to the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi Islands (Restriction on Entry and Residence) Rules, 1967, every person, who is not a native of these islands, shall have to obtain a permit in the Prescribed Form from the Competent authority, for entering into and residing in these islands. Only the Government Officials and Armed Forces members working or visiting these islands and their family members are exempted from this. Foreign Tourists need to have a valid passport and visa to visit India.

Steps To Apply For Permit

There are two ways in which you can apply for permits for Lakshadweep - online and offline. Applying online is easier and faster.

To apply online, go to: https://epermit.utl.gov.in/. Create an account and enter details as you fill out the form. Choose the island where you want to stay and travel dates, upload any required documents and pay the fees. Around 2 weeks before their trip, tourists are expected to receive their permit.

To apply offline, you can either download the application form from the Lakshadweep Administration website or get it from the District Collector’s office in Kavaratti. Fill out the form, attach the required documents and submit them to the Collector’s office. As this can take time, plan your travel accordingly.

Lakshadweep Permit Fees

According to reports, the application fee to obtain the permit is Rs 50 for each applicant and the heritage fee is Rs 100 for children aged between 12 and 18 and Rs 200 for those above the age of 18.

When PM Modi Visited Lakshadweep

PM's Lakshadweep travel attracted a lot of attention. Modi, who also did snorkelling there, took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a series of posts. Check out one below:

For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list.



During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! pic.twitter.com/rikUTGlFN7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024

So what are you waiting for? Apply the for the permit and plan a dream vacay.