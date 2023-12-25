Making Your Holiday Itinerary For 2024? 4 Top Travel Trends For All Globetrotters

With 2024 just around the corner, travel mavens are ready to step into the new era of wanderlust. Indian travellers and their love for exploration are certainly off the roof, with India is anticipated to become the fourth-largest global travel spender by 2030. Whether it’s following the music of a favourite artist, slipping into the shoes of iconic characters or charting the path to scenic backdrops, there’s so much more on the travel radar for the upcoming year.

As per Booking.com and McKinsey & Company's new report titled ‘How India Travels’ report, India led the way on tourism expenditure recovery in 2022 by reaching 78 per cent of 2019 levels, as compared with 52 per cent for Asia. Meanwhile, the number of aggregate trips is expected to increase from 2.3 billion in 2019 to a staggering 5 billion in 2030.

According to Ashish Sidhra, Co-Founder of Alike.io., “As we get ready to welcome 2024, we are seeing three unique travel themes emerging. Multigenerational travel is becoming increasingly popular among Indians, as families seek to strengthen bonds across generations through shared travel experiences. These trips are not only helping foster family connections but are also offering educational and cultural exchanges, making them a rich tapestry of intergenerational learning and enjoyment."

Here are the travel Trends from 2023 as shared by Ashish Sidhra explaining how these trends combined together foretell how big families are going on personalised trips which are planned and booked digitally using latest online tools.

Setjetting

Ever since, the advent of Indian cinema people have been mesmerised by iconic cinematic characters but now, especially with the surging popularity of streaming platforms like Netflix people are ready to live their screen dreams. In 2024, travel minions are all set to channel that main character's energy by travelling to iconic destinations and embodying the essence of their favourite characters to recreate their iconic screens.

Luxe-for-Less

With the rising cost of living and increase in travel, 2024 will blend both these elements and will bring forth an amalgamation of the two - Luxe-for-Less, the perfect alternative for travellers seeking luxury at a nominal price. The year 2024 is likely to witness cabin upgrades and a surge in airport lounge passes as travellers want to seek comfortable flight experiences but a decline in luxury stays with travellers making a pronounced shift towards rental homes or budget-friendly accommodations that offer opulent amenities.

Food Frenzy

Food and travel have always been a match made in heaven, but in 2024 this timeless bond will reach to even greater heights. With more cities offering excellent value eateries, Indians can finally turn their food dream into reality, savouring authentic dishes and sampling a variety of local cuisines, transporting foodaholics into a food coma.

Gig Tripping

The days of viewing concerts from your home are in the rearview mirror, with the emergence of the hottest and latest travel trend of 2024- Gig Tripping. In 2024, travelling is going to be all about following the music of your favourite artist to foreign shores. From Swifties to BTS army, Indian music aficionados are more than ready to travel to international cities to catch up with their preferred artist live and participate in their international music tour, especially if they can secure the ticket at a bargain.