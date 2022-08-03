New Delhi: With August 15, Independence Day, falling on a Monday, it is providing a perfect opportunity for people looking to take a short trip. If you are living in Delhi-NCR, there are a bunch of options that you can choose from, apart from the ever-popular Dehradun, Mussoorie, Shimla and the likes. So what are you waiting for? Choose a destination from the list below and head out for a road trip on this Independence Day weekend. If you can club a day or two with the extended weekend, even better!



Harsil

This is one of Uttarakhand's hidden gems. Situated on the banks of river Bhagirath, this beautiful hamlet has started attracting tourists in recent times. From yoga and meditation to treks, Harsil has a lot of options for tourists.

Pangot

It is around 310 km from Delhi by road and is a great place for quick hiking trails. A great choice for those looking for a quick adventure, a lot of fresh air, and a picturesque view. It's also a paradise for birdwatchers.

Shoghi

A small suburban town in the Solan region in Himachal Pradesh, Shogi is 332 km by road from Delhi. It's a suburb of Shimla and houses gorgeous trees and flowers, it's ideal for travellers looking to stay at an off-beat place. Jakhoo Hills near Shoghi is another place where travellers visit.

Dausa

Around 55 km from Jaipur and 250 km from Delhi, this Rajasthan village is a unique choice for those looking for an authentic, rural Rajasthan experience. Like most places in Rajasthan, the city has lots of history attached to it. It was the first headquarter of the former Kachhawaha Dynasty.

Nahan

The cantonment town in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh is located at a distance of 248 km from Delhi. Nahan boasts of many beautiful temples and is a picturesque town. It has an agricultural heritage.