NewsTravel
AUGUST 15

Off-beat destinations near Delhi to visit on August 15 Independence Day extended weekend

If you are living in Delhi-NCR, there are a bunch of options that you can choose from, apart from the ever-popular Dehradun, Mussoorie, Shimla and the likes.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 01:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Off-beat destinations near Delhi to visit on August 15 Independence Day extended weekend

New Delhi: With August 15, Independence Day, falling on a Monday, it is providing a perfect opportunity for people looking to take a short trip. If you are living in Delhi-NCR, there are a bunch of options that you can choose from, apart from the ever-popular Dehradun, Mussoorie, Shimla and the likes. So what are you waiting for? Choose a destination from the list below and head out for a road trip on this Independence Day weekend. If you can club a day or two with the extended weekend, even better!

Harsil 

This is one of Uttarakhand's hidden gems. Situated on the banks of river Bhagirath, this beautiful hamlet has started attracting tourists in recent times. From yoga and meditation to treks, Harsil has a lot of options for tourists.

Pangot 

It is around 310 km from Delhi by road and is a great place for quick hiking trails. A great choice for those looking for a quick adventure, a lot of fresh air, and a picturesque view. It's also a paradise for birdwatchers. 

Shoghi 

A small suburban town in the Solan region in Himachal Pradesh, Shogi is 332 km by road from Delhi. It's a suburb of Shimla and houses gorgeous trees and flowers, it's ideal for travellers looking to stay at an off-beat place. Jakhoo Hills near Shoghi is another place where travellers visit. 

Dausa

Around 55 km from Jaipur and 250 km from Delhi, this Rajasthan village is a unique choice for those looking for an authentic, rural Rajasthan experience. Like most places in Rajasthan, the city has lots of history attached to it. It was the first headquarter of the former Kachhawaha Dynasty.

Nahan

The cantonment town in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh is located at a distance of 248 km from Delhi. Nahan boasts of many beautiful temples and is a picturesque town. It has an agricultural heritage.

Live Tv

August 15Independence Dayindependence day indiaweekend getaway from DelhiDelhi trips

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand in 4 points why Zawahiri's death is important for India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How much effort did Pingali Venkaiah put into designing the tricolour?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts