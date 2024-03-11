Assam's famous Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a sought-after tourism hotspot and it is expected to gain in popularity, not just nationally but internationally, in times to come. Abundantly blessed with nature’s beauty, the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve has been a favourite of wildlife enthusiasts. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his maiden visit to this beautiful national park and this is only expected to elevate the status of the park to an international eco-tourism site.

Located in the state of Assam in India's North Eastern Region, the National Park is a pristine natural site that is home to a variety of wildlife as well as flora and fauna. "We are sure, the National Park will attract more tourists in the days to come,” sources said. From October 15 last year, the park has reportedly welcomed over 1.80 lakh tourists. The tourism footfall, as per sources, is expected to triple in the next two years. Around 37 highways crisscross the National Park, which means better accessibility, providing visitors with an immersive experience.

Encompassing an impressive 430 square kilometre area, Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve - which was designated as a National Park in 1974 - is the largest undisturbed and representative area in the Brahmaputra Valley region. PM Modi on his visit to the National Park undertook an elephant safari. PM Modi also undertook a jeep safari within the Mihimukh area situated in the Central Kohora range of the National Park. It is believed that the Prime Minister undertaking these safaris will not only make this National Park more popular but also result in the promotion of responsible wildlife tourism.

Kaziranga National Park is unique among the variety of national parks across the world. It's best known for the world's largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses, apart from having a rich variety of mammals and winged wonders. The national park is located in the Golaghat and Nagaon regions of Assam, it is bordered by the Brahmaputra River to the North and the Karbi Anglong mountains to the South. Framed by lush tea plantations, the National Park offers a breathtaking view of scenic landscape.