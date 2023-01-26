Republic Day 2023: Places You Can Visit Near Delhi Over The Long Weekend

Republic Day 2023 weekend vacation: With the Republic Day parade culminating and a long weekend at hand, we suggest you pack your bags and head to these destinations with your family or your gang. Either set out on a road trip to enjoy the winter breeze or hop on a train and make the most of this extended weekend.

Here's a list of places you can visit during this long Republic Day weekend:

Darang

On the highway leading to Palampur, this tiny Himachal hamlet is located close to Mcleodganj. The huge tea estates that Darang boasts of are mystically tucked away in the upper Dhauladhar peaks of the Himalayas. It is one of the best out-of-the-way places to go on vacation close to Delhi where you can see the spectacular Dhauladhar Mountains dominating the charming village.

The estate offers trekking excursions for thrill-seekers that travel through the massively sprawling tea plantation, mountain streams, and woods of Pine and Deodar.

Bir Billing

All adventure enthusiasts will find paradise in the little Himachal Pradesh town of Bir Billing. Bir, which is renowned as the "Paragliding capital of India," offers activities like hand gliding, mountain biking, and trekking. The annual World Paragliding Championship is also held in the town. Bir is also known as a location for meditation because it is a significant hub for spiritual research.

Other activities you could do while on vacation in Bir include shopping at the Bir Bazaar, wandering along the Bir River, riding the toy train, enjoying Bangor Waterfall and the Deer Park Institute, or simply exploring Bir's cafes.

Mashobra

Mashobra is a charming tiny hill resort in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, nestled in the Himalayas at an elevation of 2246 metres. This charming hill village is a wonderful choice for tourists seeking a tranquil weekend amidst bubbling streams, alluring fruit orchards, and lush oak trees.

With places like Craignano Nature Park and Reserve Forest Sanctuary, Asia's largest watershed, this area is ideal for those who love the outdoors. Make sure to bring your camping equipment since the Sanctuary is a good place for hiking and camping as well. Mahsobra won't let you down whether you're searching for a quiet retreat, a romantic getaway, or an action-packed vacation.