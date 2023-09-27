Not only does it give you a break from your daily routine, but travel is one of the most enriching experiences that broadens your mind and expands your horizons. To make your travel experience smooth, you need to have the right travel essentials that can make all the difference in ensuring a smooth and enjoyable trip. On World Tourism Day, Nitya Sharma, Founder & CEO, Simpl, a Checkout Network in India, shares a list of five must-have items for every traveller.

World Tourism Day: Going On A Vacay? Here's A List Of Travel Must-Haves

Talking about travel must-haves Nitya Sharma says, "Remember that planning ahead and having the right travel essentials can enhance your journey and make it more enjoyable." She provides a list of travel essentials, read on:

1. A Car On Rent For A Road Trip

One of the best ways to explore a new destination is by renting a car. It gives you the freedom to go off the beaten path, discover hidden gems, and set your own pace. Whether you're road-tripping through the picturesque hinterlands or navigating the bustling streets of a city, having a rental car can make your travel experience easy and convenient. Book a rental car through Zoomcar, and experience the convenience and freedom of exploring India’s incredible diversity.

2. A Stay That Suits You Best

Finding the perfect place to rest your head after a day of exploration is crucial. With the advent of several online booking platforms, reserving your accommodation has never been easier. You can choose from a wide range of options, from luxury hotels to budget-friendly hostels and charming boutique inns. Pay attention to guest reviews, location, and amenities to ensure a comfortable stay that aligns with your travel style.

3. Compact Tourist Bags

When it comes to travel bags, compact and versatile options are a game-changer. Opt for backpacks or duffel bags that are designed with travellers in mind. Look for features like multiple compartments, sturdy zippers, and comfortable straps. Compact bags are not only more convenient for packing, but they also make it easier to navigate crowded airports, bus stations, and train platforms.

4. Stylish Yet Comfortable Clothing

Travelling in style doesn't mean sacrificing comfort. Invest in travel-friendly clothing that is both functional and fashionable. Consider moisture-wicking fabrics that keep you cool in hot climates and warm in colder ones. Lightweight, wrinkle-resistant garments are also a smart choice, allowing you to pack efficiently and still look your best throughout your journey.

5. Fashionable Eyewear

Protecting your eyes from the sun's harmful rays while adding a touch of style to your look is essential. Invest in a quality pair of sunglasses that offer UV protection. You can choose from a variety of styles available in the market to match your personal taste, whether it's classic aviators, trendy cat-eye frames, or sporty wraparound shades. A stylish pair of eyewear not only elevates your outfit but also enhances your vision in various lighting conditions.