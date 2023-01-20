World's most powerful tourism cities: Paris tops, Is any Indian city on the list? Check here

As nations closed their borders in reaction to the pandemic, COVID-19 had a devastating effect on travel and tourism, particularly in major cities around the world. Although travel is once again widely available, the financial crisis and the soaring demand for travel have resulted in general price hikes. But as lockdown ruined people's travel plans as soon as the lockdown lifted, travel spots were crowded, flights were fully booked, and the hospitality sector was overburdened. Also these days people are planning two or even three journeys within the same vacation time. To cover themselves in case Covid-related issues wreck their desired plans.

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), a nonprofit organisation representing the travel industry with headquarters in the UK, presented a list of the world's most popular city destinations after analysing this data from the year 2022 to determine where tourists were spending the most money. The COVID-19 epidemic caused several nations to block their borders, which had a disastrous effect on travel and tourism in general and major cities in particular. As borders reopened, many leisure travelers switched from visiting cities to less-populated locations like rural and coastal areas, but the most recent study from WTTC reveals that city vacations are returning and becoming more and more popular.

Surprisingly no Indian city was in the top 10 list of most powerful cities for tourism. Paris topped the list for its fine food, fine art, and fine fashion. Paris has been named as the world's most powerful city for tourism. The French capital occupied the top spot with a Travel & Tourism sector worth USD 35.6 Billion in 2022, in terms of direct GDP contribution to the city.

World's most powerful cities for tourism: Check the list here

1. Paris, France

2. Beijing, China

3. Orlando, Florida

4. Shanghai, China

5. Las Vegas, Nevada

6. New York, Usa

7. Tokyo, Japan

8. Mexico City, Mexico

9. London, UK

10. Guangzhou, China

Although Paris' worth will increase to almost $49BN, WTTC forecasts that it will fall to third place during the next ten years.