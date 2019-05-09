Two terrorists apprehended in Manipur: Army

In two separate operations in northeastern India, the Assam Rifles unit along with the police apprehended two terrorists of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), according to the Eastern Command on the Army on Wednesday.

Both the terrorists were arrested from Manipur's Angtha and Thoubal area on Tuesday (May 7). The duo has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

The Eastern Command had tweeted, "#AR unit along with police in two separate operations apprehended two cadres of KYKL & ULFA from Angtha & Thoubal area of Manipur on 07 May. Both the apprehended cadres have been handed over to Police for further investigation"

Earlier on Tuesday too, in a major blow to terrorists, the Army in a joint operation with the Assam police apprehended a Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) terrorist in Tinsukia. The Eastern Command of the Army tweeted that the terrorist was arrested on May 6 (Monday) and several items recovered from him.

The person, along with the recovered items, has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

In a tweet, the Eastern Command said, "#NEOps #IndianArmy unit in a joint operation with police apprehended a SS Sgt Maj, KLO cadre from Tinsukia, Assam on 06 May. The individual along with recovered items has been handed over to police for further investigation."

The KLO is a terrorist organisation who want a separate Kamtapur nation comprising of ten districts.