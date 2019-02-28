Earthquake hits Nicobar Islands, no casualties reported

Port Blair: An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck Nicobar Islands at 05:30 am on Thursday.

The quake struck at a latitude of 7.4°N and longitude of 94.5°E. It had a depth of 94 kilometers.

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale hit Nicobar Islands region on January 17.