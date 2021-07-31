हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

10-year-old UP boy dies while re-enacting Bhagat Singh's execution scene for a play

A 10-year-old boy allegedly hung himself from a noose while re-enacting freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's hanging scene for a play, police is probing the matter.

10-year-old UP boy dies while re-enacting Bhagat Singh&#039;s execution scene for a play
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi:  A 10-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh's Babat village died on Thursday while allegedly re-enacting freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's hanging scene for a play which was to be staged on Independence Day.

Shivam, son of Bhure Singh from Kunwargaon district, was rehearsing for the play along with other children when the tragedy took place, the police told PTI on Saturday. The family conducted the last rites of the body soon after without informing the police.

SSP Badaun, Sankalp Sharma informed that the child's family refused to give any information to the police as to how the boy had died. A police team led by the SHO of Kunwargaon Police Station was sent to the village on Friday. 

"We are investigating the matter," he said. 

As per an acoount by the locals, Shivam tied a noose around his neck as he was re-enacting the scene of Bhagat Singh's execution. However, the stool on which he was standing slipped, causing him to hang. The other children present there started panicking and screaming for help.

Some of the nearby residents reached the spot, cut the noose and and brought Shivam down but he had died by then.

