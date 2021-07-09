हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ayodhya

12 members of family drown in Ayodhya's Saryu river, rescue operation on

Atleast 12 persons of a 15-member family reportedly drowned while bathing in Ayodhya's Saryu river at Guptar Ghat, rescue work operation are in progress. 

Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: As many as 12 members of a family reportedly drowned while bathing in Ayodhya's Saryu river at Guptar Ghat on Friday, July 9. As per the police, divers are at the spot carrying out rescue work.

Fifteen members of the family from Agra were visiting Ayodhya Dham, tragedy struck when they were taking a dip in the Saryu river at Guptar Ghat and 12 persons including women and children drowned in the river, as per a report by The Times of India. While three people were saved, the others could not be saved due to the strong current. 

The accident happened when the family was taking a bath at the extreme end of Guptar Ghat. After slipping, 12 people went into the depths of Saryu.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed senior officials to reach the spot and rescue the people as soon as possible after receiving information about the incident. There is a huge police gathering at Guptar Ghat and the NDRF team can also be called if needed.

