Uttar Pradesh

15 dead, 133 buildings collapse as rainfall wreaks havoc in UP

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" for Saturday and next five days in Lucknow.

15 dead, 133 buildings collapse as rainfall wreaks havoc in UP

Lucknow: As many as 15 people have lost their lives after 14 districts in Uttar Pradesh witnessed torrential rainfall and thunderstorm in the past three days.

According to official data, fifteen people died, 23 animals were killed while 133 buildings collapsed due to rain-related incidents in the past four days, that is, from July 9 to 12.

Among the districts that were affected by the natural calamity are Unnao, Ambedkar Nagar, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Hardoi, Khiri, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Pilibhit, Sonabhadra, Chandoli, Firozabad, Mau and Sultanpur.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" for Saturday and next five days in Lucknow.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura is expected on Saturday. 

(ANI) 

Uttar Pradesh Rainfall IMD North India Rains
