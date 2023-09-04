trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2657500
BUILDING COLLAPSE

2 Dead, 12 Rescued After Three-Storey Building Collapses In UP's Barabanki

Barabanki Building Collapse: Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the relief and rescue wor

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 07:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Barabanki: Two people have died and 12 were rescued while four are still trapped under the debris as a three-storey building collapsed here in the early hours of Monday, police said. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the relief and rescue work, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

Singh added that the incident took place around 3 AM and 12 people have been rescued so far, out of which two died. A team of the State Disaster Response Force is present at the spot and the National Disaster Response Force will also reach there, he added. 

 

 

"Around 3 am in the morning, we received information about a building collapse in Barabanki...We have rescued 12 people...we have got information that three-four people are likely still trapped under the debris.. two have died," he added.

 

 

Further details are awaited. 

This comes hours after a residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district killing an infant and a woman while five others were injured. Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said that the single-storey building collapsed at 12:35 AM on Sunday. 

