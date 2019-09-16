close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

27 Indian pilgrims injured in road accident in western Nepal

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, but the police suspect it to be over speeding and loss of control.

27 Indian pilgrims injured in road accident in western Nepal
Representational image

Kathmandu: At least 27 Indian pilgrims were injured when a bus overturned at the Prithivi Highway in Western Nepal on Monday morning, police said.

The bus, with a registered number plate of Uttar Pradesh, was heading to Muktinath village in the Mustang district when it overturned on the highway at Byas Municipality-12 of the Tanahun district.

12 of the injured were rushed to the Manipal Teaching Hospital for treatment. 6 are in modern condition, while the others have been discharged, Tanahun District Police said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, but the police suspect it to be over speeding and loss of control.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshpilgrimsKathmanduNepalUP Police
Next
Story

Two-storey house in UP's Ballia district collapses due to heavy rainfall- WATCH

Must Watch

PT10M45S

Watch: Top 50 news of the day