close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ballia

3-year-old girl raped in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

A villager allegedly abducted the girl from her home in the early hours, took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, police said.

3-year-old girl raped in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Ballia
Representational image

Ballia: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped in her village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Kalwari area, they said.

A villager allegedly abducted the girl from her home in the early hours, took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, police said.

When the girl's family members woke up, they found her missing and started searching for her, they said.

She was later found writhing in pain at a place away from her house in the village, police said.

The family informed the police about the incident and rushed her to a hospital where her condition was stated to be serious, they said.

The accused was arrested and further investigation is underway, police said. 

Tags:
BalliaUttar PradeshKalwari areacrimeUttar Pradesh rape
Next
Story

UP B.Ed Result 2019: Rohilkhand University to announce result soon at upbed2019.in

Must Watch

PT3M59S

SPG writes to West Bengal DGP over PM Modi’s security at West Bengal rally