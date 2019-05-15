3-year-old girl raped in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

Ballia: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped in her village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Kalwari area, they said.

A villager allegedly abducted the girl from her home in the early hours, took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, police said.

When the girl's family members woke up, they found her missing and started searching for her, they said.

She was later found writhing in pain at a place away from her house in the village, police said.

The family informed the police about the incident and rushed her to a hospital where her condition was stated to be serious, they said.

The accused was arrested and further investigation is underway, police said.