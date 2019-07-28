3-year-old raped in Kanpur village, police force deployed in the area

Kanpur: A 3-year-old girl was raped on Saturday by a young man in Pem village.

"Pem village comes under Bithoor Police Station. A 3-year-old girl has been raped there," said Ajay Kumar, ASP Kanpur Nagar.

Live TV

"The child had come to visit her maternal village while the accused had gone to visit his brother-in-law`s residence," the police officer said.

He also said that a large police force had been deployed in the area because the incident had sparked a lot of outrage.

"The incident has left people shaken. They have become concerned about their children," Kumar said.