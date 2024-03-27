In an unusual turn of events, a mother-in-law from Agra demanded Rs 5 lakh from her son-in-law in exchange for allowing her daughter to return to her in-laws' residence. The mother-in-law asserted that expenses totalling Rs 5 lakh have been incurred during her daughter's stay at her parental home, and only upon payment of this amount, the daughter will be sent back to her in-laws' house. Distressed by this demand, the husband lodged a complaint with the local authorities over the matter.

The marriage took place in 2022 between a young woman from the Ramgarh police station area in the Firozabad district and a young man from the Iraadatnagar police station area in Agra. The husband is employed in a private organisation and the couple has a 6-month-old daughter. Initially, their married life proceeded smoothly for about 3-4 months, but there have been issues between the two over petty matters. However, problems aggravated when the wife went to her parental home and declined her husband's requests to return to her in-laws' residence.

Allegations Of Infidelity And Domestic Disputes

According to the husband, his wife allegedly engaged in an extramarital affair with a neighbour and frequently visited their house. Despite his objections, she persisted, leading to domestic disputes. On a previous occasion, the mother-in-law demanded Rs 50,000 for the wife's return, which was eventually paid by them. However, subsequent demands escalated, with the mother-in-law and wife now insisting on Rs 5 lakh.

Meanwhile, the wife, upon reaching the family counselling centre, accused her husband of domestic violence as the reason for her departure from her parental home. She highlighted the expenses incurred during her stay and stated that she would not return until her mother received Rs 5 lakh to cover these costs.

Efforts made by the family counselling centre to mediate the dispute proved futile, as the wife adamantly refused to reconcile with her husband. Both parties have been scheduled for further counselling sessions to address the ongoing conflict.