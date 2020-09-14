Agra's Mughal Museum to be renamed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, no place for symbols of slavery mentality in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that the Mughal Museum in Agra will be henceforth known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. CM Adityanath was reviewing the development work of Agra division through video conferencing and said that the Mughal Museum under construction in Agra will be built in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He said that the Uttar Pradesh government is going to nurture nationalist ideas, adding that our heroes can't be Mughals and Shivaji Maharaj is our hero. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, "The museum under construction in Agra will be known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The symbols of slavery mentality have no place in your new Uttar Pradesh. Our hero is Shivaji Maharaj. Jai Hind Jai Bharat."

Exhibition will be organized for items related to Shivaji

A gallery related to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be built in the Mughal Museum being built near Shilpagram. In this gallery, documents related to Chhatrapati Shivaji's connection with Agra and his exile from here will be displayed. The museum is being built on the land of Cemented Pole Factory of the Electricity Department near Shilpgram.

In its 8 galleries, history, architecture, handicrafts etc. of Agra will be displayed. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj stayed in Aurangzeb's detention in Agra at Fidai Khan's mansion at Kothi Meena Bazar Maidan and things related to this will also be displayed in this museum.

Significantly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had already given instructions to the officials to develop the sites related to Chhatrapati Shivaji. Recently, a meeting was held in Lucknow by the state's Chief Secretary Tourism, Jitendra Kumar, to suggest a gallery in the museum related to Chhatrapati Shivaji, in which history, documents, objects related to Chhatrapati Shivaji's Agra will be displayed.

Places previously renamed

In Uttar Pradesh, Mughalsarai Junction was officially renamed as Deen Dayal Uphadyay Junction. Apart from this, the name of Allahabad was changed to Prayagraj by the Yogi government. At the same time, Yogi Adityanath renamed Faizabad district to Ayodhya in the deepotsav program held in Ayodhya in 2018.