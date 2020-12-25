Aligarh man, who converted to Hinduism, receives death threat, given police protection

Aligarh: A man from Aligarh, who had recently converted to Hinduism, has alleged that he is being threatened by the members of the Muslim community after he changed his religion.

The man, who was earlier known as Qasim, told police that he and his family had been receiving death threats from the Muslim community.

"My name was Qasim and after I converted people from the Muslim community are threatening to kill me and my family. I need police protection," he said, according to ANI.

Based on his complaint, the Aligarh police have given him and his adequate police protection.

“We have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the man. He has alleged that he is being threatened by some people so we have deployed security at his residence,’’Arvind Kumar, SP Crime, Aligarh.

The matter is being investigated, the SP said.