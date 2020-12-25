हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aligarh

Aligarh man, who converted to Hinduism, receives death threat, given police protection

The man, who was earlier known as Qasim, told police that he and his family had been receiving death threats from the Muslim community.

Aligarh man, who converted to Hinduism, receives death threat, given police protection

Aligarh: A man from Aligarh, who had recently converted to Hinduism, has alleged that he is being threatened by the members of the Muslim community after he changed his religion.

The man, who was earlier known as Qasim, told police that he and his family had been receiving death threats from the Muslim community.

"My name was Qasim and after I converted people from the Muslim community are threatening to kill me and my family. I need police protection," he said, according to ANI.

 

 

Based on his complaint, the Aligarh police have given him and his adequate police protection.

“We have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the man. He has alleged that he is being threatened by some people so we have deployed security at his residence,’’Arvind Kumar, SP Crime, Aligarh.

 

 

The matter is being investigated, the SP said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AligarhMuslim youthreligious conversionAligarh Police
Next
Story

New Year's gift! Uttar Pradesh govt to give pension and housing facility to MGNREGA workers
  • 1,01,23,778Confirmed
  • 1,46,756Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M47S

Birth Anniversary: Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the true Bharat Ratna