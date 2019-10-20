close

Uttar Pradesh

Angry over fifth girl child's birth, man gives triple talaq to wife over phone in Ayodhya

The police has registered a case against the accused and has launched an investigation into the matter.

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police registered a complaint against a man for giving instant talaq to his wife allegedly after she gave birth to a girl child in Ayodhya district. 

The woman, a resident of Jana Bazar in Haider Ganj Tehsil in Ayodhya, in her complaint alleged that on August 18, her husband gave her triple talaq over the phone after he learning that she delivered a girl child. The couple, who has been married for 11 years, has four daughters. She added in her complaint that she has been staying at her maternal home after an alleged feud with her in-laws.

"A woman has filed a complaint of being given triple talaq by her husband. A case has been registered under sections 147, 452, 323, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and 3/4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. We are investigating the case," Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad told reporters here. 

The police said that a case has been registered against the accused in the matter and an investigation is underway.

