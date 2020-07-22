Ayodhya’s Ram Temple to have three floors, museum, ‘Nakshatra Vatika’ and ‘Ram Katha Punj Park’

AYODHYA: The proposed Ram Temple, which is being constructed in the Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh, will have three floors, including the ground floor, first floor and the second floor. The proposed Ram temple will be built in 10 acres and the remaining 57 acres will be developed as the Ram Temple Complex.

As per the plan approved by the Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is overseeing the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a ‘Nakshatra Vatika’ will be built in the temple complex.

27 Nakshatra trees will also be planted in the temple complex. The aim of making the Nakshatra Vatika’ is that people can meditate on their birthdays according to their constellation by sitting under the tree and offer prayers to the deity in the temple complex.

The foundation of the proposed Ram temple will be 15 feet deep. It will have 8 layers and each layer would be 2 ft wide.

Concrete and Morang will be used to prepare the foundation platform of the Ram Temple. However, Iron will not be used in temple construction. Meanwhile, trees mentioned in the Balmiki Ramayana will also be planted in the Ram Temple Complex and the area will be named after the Balmiki Ramayana.

The trust has also proposed the temporary installation of Sheshavatar Temple in the Ram Temple Complex after the ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ of Ram Temple.

After the completion of construction of Temple, the Sheshavatar Temple will be built permanently in temple premises.

A ‘Ramkatha Kunj Park’ will also be built in the premises of Ram temple, which will be based on the life character of Lord Ram.

A museum of the remains found during excavations in the Ram Temple Complex will also be built. Other structures like a Goshala, Dharamshala and some other temples will also be constructed in the Ram Temple Complex.

A copperplate is being prepared for the Bhoomi Poojan of Ram temple, which will have important information related to Ram temple in the Sanskrit language inscribed on it. The name, place, constellation, time of the temple will be written on the copper plate, which will be laid in the foundation of the temple.

The height of Ayodhya`s grand Ram temple would be 161-feet, an increase by 20-feet from the previous design which was prepared in 1988, according to Nikhil Sompura, architect and the son of C Sompura, chief architect of the temple.

Two mandaps will be added to the design and pillars and the stones that were carved based on the earlier design will also be used in temple construction. Soil and water from the Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati - will be taken to Ayodhya for "Bhumi Pujan" of the proposed Ram temple on August 5.

According to Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesman Ashwani Mishra, "Former VHP president late Ashok Singhal had said that the sacred water and soil from the Sangam should be used in `bhumi pujan` of the temple in Ayodhya. Our leaders will carry the Sangam soil and water to Ayodhya. The names of those who will be assigned the task, will be announced soon."

He said that since several seers and saints from Prayagraj played a prominent role in the Ram temple movement, celebrations would be held in various `mutts` and temples on the day the `bhumi pujan` is held in Ayodhya.

The VHP will appeal to all Hindus to light ‘diyas’ at their homes in the evening on August 5 and seers and saints will blow conch shells to celebrate the occasion.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has proposed two dates in August for laying the foundation stone of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Trust had invited Prime Minister Modi to lay the foundation stone of the temple either on August 3 or 5.