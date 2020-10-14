Baba Ramdev falls off elephant while performing yoga at Mathura camp - Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Baba Ramdev

Noted yoga guru Baba Ramdev fell off an elephant while performing a yoga asana on it and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media. 

NEW DELHI: Noted yoga guru Baba Ramdev fell off an elephant while performing a yoga 'asana' on it and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media evoking funny responses from users . 

The incident occurred on Monday at Guru Sharanan’s ashram Ramanarati in Mathura. At the time of fall, Baba Ramdev was teaching yoga to saints gathered at the camp.

The 22-second viral video shows Baba Ramdev sitting on the elephant while performing a yoga asana. Just a few seconds into the video, the elephant moves which disturbs Ramdev's balance and he falls on the ground. 

However, Baba Ramdev gets up immediately laughing.

Take a look at the video posted by a user on Twitter:

On October 12, Swami Ramdev shared a tweet about the yoga camp.

Baba Ramdev is world-renowned for teaching yoga and various yoga postures and techniques for a healthy living. Yoga is a spiritual and ascetic discipline that combines physical exercises, mental meditation and breathing techniques to strengthen the muscles and relieve stress.

