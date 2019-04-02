Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Baghpat is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases and Baghpat will be going to polls in the first phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Along with the Baghpat district, the constituency covers parts of Meerut, Ghaziabad and Shamli districts.

After the reorganisation of the parliamentary constituencies in 2008, Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency comprises of five legislative assembly segments, namely Siwalkhas, Chhaprauli, Baraut, Baghpat and Modi Nagar.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

1 Dr. SALEEM AHMAD Sabse Achchhi Party 2 JAYANT CHAUDHARY Rashtriya Lok Dal 3 SUBHASH Independent 4 Dr. SATYAPAL SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 5 UTTAR KUMAR JINDAL Bhartiya Naujawan Inklav Party 6 CHAUDHARY MOHKAM Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 7 ISTAKAR ALI National Lokmat Party 8 PARVEEN YOGI Bhartiya Nojawan Dal 9 RAMKUMAR Sarvjan Lok Shakti Party 10 DEVENDER Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 11 RUBY KASHYAP Hindusthan Nirman Dal 12 JAFAR Independent 13 MANOJ RANA Akhil Bhartiya Lok Dal

In the 2014 election, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Satyapal Singh won the seat with a margin of 209866 votes. The election saw a voter turnout of 71.58 per cent or 1004766 voters who exercised their franchise. Of the 14 contestants who were in the fray, 11 lost their deposits.