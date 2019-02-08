BJP youth wing demands temple in AMU campus, sets 15-day deadline for varsity

ALIGARH: The youth wing of the BJP is now pressing for a temple in the premises of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh for Hindu community students studying there .

According to news agency ANI, the youth wing of the party has written a letter to the AMU Vice-Chancellor demanding the construction of a temple in the university premises.

The youth wing has set a 15-day deadline for the AMU administration to consider its demand failing which its members will take the task of establishing a temple inside the AMU premises into their hands.

"We're giving AMU VC 15 days to reply otherwise we'll go with thousand of our workers for 'murti sthapana'", BJP Youth Wing district president Mukesh Singh Lodhi told ANI.

BJP youth wing has also requested the AMU Vice Chancellor to provide land for the construction of “temple” inside the campus to enforce its secular character.

In its letter to the AMU Vice Chancellor, BJP youth wing chief said that the Hindu community students have to face problems in performing puja due to non-availability of a temple inside the campus.

The development comes a day after UP CM Yogi Adityanath targeted the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for not giving quota in admission to SC/ST students.