Container train

BREAKING: 8 wagons of container train derail near Chandauli in UP, train movement affected

According to reports, 8 wagons of the container train derailed near the Chandauli station around 6:40 this morning. The container train was moving from Allahabad to Pt Deen Dayal JCT.

NEW DELHI: At least eight wagons of a container train derailed near Chandauli railway station in Uttar Pradesh affecting the movement of trains on that route on Wednesday morning.

According to initial reports, 8 wagons of the container train derailed near the Chandauli station around 6:40 AM. The container train was moving from Allahabad to Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.

Senior Railway officials, including ADRM Rakesh Roshan and Commandant Ashish Mishra, have reached the spot and overseeing the rescue work. 

The authorities have started the restoration work but the derailment has seriously affected the movement of trains on the said route.

Trains on the route will either be diverted or will be coming via Vyas Nagar to DDU, said Rajesh Kumar, CPRO, ECR.

 

 

More details are awaited.

