Uttar Pradesh schools shut till February 15 amid surge in Covid-19 cases, online classes to continue

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to close schools across the state till February 15 in view of increasing Covid-19 cases. However, online classes will continue, the state government order said. This decision to close schools has been taken after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state.

According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Avanish Awasthi, the date of school closure has been extended from earlier January 30 to February 15.

Awasthi said that online classes will continue in view of the upcoming secondary board examinations. Though Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh have shown a declining trend, the state reported 10,937 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 80,342.

Lucknow alone has reported 2096 new cases on Wednesday.

