CBI files three chargesheets against ex-chief engineer Yadav Singh, others for causing losses to Noida Authority

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday filed three chargesheets in the Ghaziabad court against ex-chief engineer Yadav Singh and others for criminal conspiracy and causing financial loss to the Noida authority.

According to a statement issued by the CBI, “The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed three chargesheets in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) under relevant sections of IPC & P.C. Act including 120-B r/w 420 of IPC, section 13(2) r/w 13(1) (d) of PC Act 1988 against the then CME(JAL)/then Chief Engineer, NOIDA Authority and others including then officials of NOIDA authority& proprietor of private company etc. on the allegations of causing loss to NOIDA authority.’’

The first chargesheet was filed against the then CME(Jal)/then Chief Engineer, NOIDA Authority; Proprietor of NOIDA based private company and 11 then officials of NOIDA Authority for causing an alleged loss of Rs.50.20 lakh (approx.) to NOIDA Authority, the central probe agency said.

The CBI said in its chargesheet that the accused public servants fraudulently entered into criminal conspiracy during the period between 2007-08 among themselves & with proprietor of said private company to award three contracts pertaining to laying of feeder line through underground cable, electrification work of flyover and shifting of 33 KV & 11 KV electrical lines, to private company.

The second chargesheet was filed against the then CME(Jal)/then Chief Engineer NOIDA Authority; Proprietor of NOIDA based private company and 10 then officials of NOIDA Authority for causing an alleged loss of Rs.54.28 lakh(approx.) to NOIDA Authority, the CBI release said.

“It was alleged that the accused public servants during the period 2008-09 fraudulently entered into criminal conspiracy among themselves & with proprietor of said private company to award two contracts pertaining to shifting of electrical lines and shifting of 33/11 KV line, to private company,” the agency said.

The third chargesheet was filed against the then CME(Jal)/then Chief Engineer, NOIDA authority; Proprietor of NOIDA based private company and 09 then officials of NOIDA Authority for causing an alleged loss of Rs.72.05 lakh(approx.) to NOIDA Authority.

The third chargsheet is based on the allegations that the accused public servants during the period 2010-11 fraudulently entered into criminal conspiracy among themselves & with proprietor of said private company to award two contracts pertaining to construction of 7 number of 11 KV underground feeder and conversion of 33 KV overhead line into underground system, to private company.

It may be noted that the CBI had registered the case on January 17, 2018 against the then Chief Engineer, NOIDA Authority and others including Directors/Proprietors of private companies/firms & unknown officials of NOIDA Authority on the allegations of criminal conspiracy and misuse of official position as well as accepting bribe from the contractors as quid-pro-quo for awarding contracts in violation of tender norms, causing loss to NOIDA Authority.

Earlier, a preliminary inquiry was registered on the basis of inputs received out of the investigation in two other cases against then Chief Engineer, NOIDA Authority and others.

The said two cases were registered in compliance of the orders of the High Court judicature at Allahabad, Lucknow Bench, Lucknow dated 16.07.2015. Charge sheets in the said cases have already been filed by CBI.

“The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under the Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial,” the CBI release said.