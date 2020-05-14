CM Yogi Adityanath announces compensation for kin of migrant workers killed in road mishaps in UP and MP, seeks report

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 2 Lakh each to next of the kin of eight migrant workers from the state who died in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna.

He also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each for critically injured, according to news agency ANI.

The Chief Minister also directed the state officials to bring the bodies of the deceased to their relatives and families in UP.

CM Yogi Adityanath also announced a Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia each to the next of kin of for six migrant workers from Bihar who were killed near Muzaffarnagar after being hit by an Uttar Pradesh government bus on Wednesday (May 13) night.

“CM has announced Rs 2 Lakh each ex-gratia to next of the kin of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 each to injured. Officers have been directed to send bodies of the workers to Bihar. Saharanpur Divisional Commissioner has been asked to submit a report after investigation, the UP CMO office said in a release.

At least eight migrant workers were killed and 54 got seriously injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday (May 14) morning.

The deceased belonged to Uttar Pradesh and were returning to their home state from Maharashtra amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown when they met with the accident.

According to news agency ANI, the tragic incident occurred at around 3 am and the injured were admitted to the district hospital.

In the second road mishap, at least six migrant workers were killed near Muzaffarnagar after being hit by a Uttar Pradesh state bus on Wednesday (May 13) night.

It is learnt that the accident took place at Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur state highway at around 11 PM. The victims were from Bihar's Gopalganj and they were walking back to their home state from Punjab where they used to work as daily wage labourers.

At least three other people have got injured in the accident and have been admitted to a hospital. Police has registered a case against the driver and launched a probe into the accident.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has expressed deep grief over the incident and has slammed the Centre for taking enough steps to help the migrant workers.