CM Yogi Adityanath extends good wishes to students as UP Board Class 10, Class 12 exams begin

UP Board exams

UP CM also urged the students to remain calm and answer questions without stress.

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his good wishes to thousands of students appearing for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, which began from Tuesday (February 18, 2020). Taking to Twitter, the monk-politician wished the students luck and asked them to trust the hard work they have done throughout the year. 

He also urged the students to remain calm and answer questions without stress. CM Yogi Adityanath said that he believed that the candidates will be successful and their hard work will pay brilliantly well.

UP Board  Examination happens to be Asia’s Largest Examination with more than 56 lakh candidates appearing this year. The intermediate examinations are beginning today in two parts at 7784 centres across the state. 

On the first day at 7783 centres, 304634 candidates are appearing whereas 25,18,779 candidates are appearing in 7725 centres for the 12th standard examination.  

The Chief Secretary of the Board Neena Srivastava also wished luck to the candidates. The UP Board Secretary has claimed to be all prepared for the board exams this year. The centres across the state are equipped with routers and broadband for the first time in the history of the exams this year.

In the previous year, 31,92,587 candidates had registered for the 10th standard exams whereas this year 3022607 candidates have registered.  The count in 12th standard has also decreased in the state. This year the count has decreased by 88638 candidates in the state. The exams will continue for 12 days to 15 days.

