Samrat Prithviraj

CM Yogi Adityanath watches Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' at a special screening, movie declared tax free in UP

"I announce that the movie will be tax-free in the state," the UP Chief Minister said. He appreciated the film and said that it was worth watching. 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attended a special screening of the period action drama "Samrat Prithviraj" along with his cabinet colleagues and declared the Akshay Kumar-starrer movie ''tax-free'' in the state. The special screening of the movie was held at Lok Bhawan here, and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, female lead Manushi Chillar and director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi were in attendance.

"I announce that the movie will be tax-free in the state," the Chief Minister said. He appreciated the film and said that it was worth watching. "It is a very good family film about our history and people should watch it with their families," he said.

 

 

The Chief Minister also gifted ODOP products to Akshay Kumar, who along with Manushi Chillar, was present at the screening. CM Adityanath, who was on a visit to Kanpur Dehat to oversee the preparations of the visits of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, reached late for the screening.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh, J P S Rathore, A K Sharma, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and others were also present at the screening.

The film is set to release in theatres on Friday.

 

