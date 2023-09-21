Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all District Magistrates in the state to provide e-district services within the stipulated time limit and to reduce the set time limit for services to a week. Additionally, District Magistrates have been asked to fix accountability for pending cases that exceed the designated timeframes and take strict action against negligent officers in the disposal of e-district services to avoid delay in issuance of caste, residence, income and status certificates.

At the CM Command Center and Dashboard review meeting, government officials presented the blueprint for e-district services before CM Yogi. During the meeting, officials said that the state had received a total of 61,32,976 applications for caste certificates from January until now.

These applications are typically processed and issued by the Tehsildar within 15 days. Till now, 59,13,420 applications have been disposed of resulting in a 96 per cent completion rate, the release stated. However, there are currently 2,12,227 applications pending within the specified time limit, and an additional 7,329 applications are still pending even after the allotted time frame limit.

Similarly, from January till now, 76,45,970 applications for residence certificates have been submitted. These certificates are typically issued by the Sub-Collector within a 20-day period. To date, 73,70,019 applications have been disposed of at the rate of 95 per cent. However, 2,75,433 applications are pending within the stipulated time limit, and 54,984 applications are still pending after the stipulated time limit, it added.

In the same time frame, since January, 77,62,086 applications for income certificates have been received. These certificates were typically issued by the Tehsildar within 15 days. So far, 74,31,669 applications have been disposed of, achieving a completion rate of 95 per cent. Nevertheless, there are 2,75,433 applications pending within the designated time limit, and 54,984 applications are still outstanding even after the stipulated time has passed.

Furthermore, 31,853 applications for status certificates have been received since January. These certificates were typically issued by the District Magistrate within 45 days. So far 18,667 applications have been processed, resulting in a completion rate of 58 percent. While 3,421 applications are pending within the deadline, 9,765 applications are outstanding even after the passing of the deadline.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed all the District Magistrates of Uttar Pradesh to provide the services of e-district within the stipulated time limit, stressing that the current time limit for processing these services is excessively long.

He has further directed officials to reduce the time limit for e-district services to one week. CM Yogi also highlighted the importance of expeditious disposal of these applications, calling for a 100 per cent completion rate with no room for negligence.

According to the IGRS report, the leading districts in issuing caste certificate applications within the stipulated time are Banda, Sitapur, and Amethi respectively while the bottom three districts are Auraiya, Ghaziabad, and Lucknow.

Similarly, when it comes to handling residence certificate applications, the top-performing districts are Sitapur, Banda, and Kannauj, while the least efficient districts are Auraiya, Lucknow, and Jalaun. Regarding the prompt processing of income certificate applications, the districts excelling are Sitapur, Banda, and Shahjahanpur, whereas the districts lagging behind are Auraiya, Ghaziabad, and Kaushambi.

On the other hand, in the disposal of status certificate applications, the top districts are Shamli, Ghaziabad, and Hardoi, while the districts at the bottom of the list are Jalaun, Shahjahanpur and Ballia.