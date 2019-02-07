हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UP Board exams

Coded answer sheets, CCTVs and STF for cheating-free UP board exams 2019

UP Board has made elaborate arrangements to prevent any foul play and keep the copying mafia away from spoiling the sanctity of the exams.

Coded answer sheets, CCTVs and STF for cheating-free UP board exams 2019

LUCKNOW: The Class 10 and Class 12 board examination conducted by the UP Board began amid tight security at various centres across the state on Thursday.

The UP Board has this time made elaborate arrangements to prevent any foul play and keep the copying mafia away from spoiling the sanctity of the exams.

According to reports, nearly 4.37 crore coded answer sheets have been printed and distributed by the Board.

UP Board Secretary Nina Srivastava had asserted that the board is committed to conducting cheating free exams across the state.

“Preparations have been completed for holding copying free examinations. CCTV cameras and voice recorders have been installed at all centres. Voice recording and CCTV footages will be monitored continuously,” Neena Srivastava said.

Srivastava said that District Magistrates (DMs), police chiefs and even the Special Task Force (STF) were on vigil to take on organised crimes.

They have been tasked to ensure that there was no cheating and unfair means adopted by the students during the conduct of the annual exams.

For the first time, she informed, coded answer sheets were being used in which roll numbers has to be written on every page to ensure that there is no change of copies. 

"We always received complaints that the copies have been changed but now because of the new rules, this would not be possible as the students will write their roll numbers themselves.

"In case of an eventuality that an allegation of answer sheets altered is made, the handwriting will be examined," she added.

Like last year, the Special Task Force (STF) has been tasked with keeping copying mafia away from the examination centres.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in a video conferencing on Saturday, too directed all district magistrates and district inspector of schools to remain vigilant so that copying mafia do not spoil the sanctity of the exams.

A total of 8,354 examination centres have been set up across the state for the exams out of which 1,314 centres have been identified as sensitive while 448 centres have been declared as highly sensitive, according to UP Board officials.

According to Board officials, 1,314 examination centres have been identified as "sensitive" and 448 "very sensitive". 

This demarcation has been done on the basis of the past track record of mass cheating in these places. 

Mobile squads under magistrates would be conducting surprise checks and ensure that there was no copying. 

Some 2.50 lakh invigilators have been put on duty.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Thursday morning conducted a surprise inspection at Navyug Kanya Vidyalaya in Rajendra Nagar in Lucknow. 

Sharma, who also holds the basic education charge, has been making efforts to cleanse the system, which has been virtually destroyed by the copying mafia over the years.

Sharma also visited some centres in the state capital to check the ground level preparations.

The UP CM also wished luck to over 58 lakh students appearing for the high school and intermediate exams in the state this year.

The saint-politician took to his official Twitter handle to wish over 58 lakh students who are likely to appear in the Class 10th and Class 12th board examination, which will conclude on March 2.

A total of 58,06,922 students have enrolled for these exams which were being conducted at 8,354 examination centres. There are 31,95,603 students taking the Class 10 or the Higher Secondary exams, while 26,11,319 were writing the Class 12 or the Intermediate exams. 

Both the exams began today.

(With Agency inputs)

