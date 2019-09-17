close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dalit

Dalit man thrashed, set blaze by girl's family members in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

The man succumbed to his burn injuries while he was on his way to the hospital. 

Dalit man thrashed, set blaze by girl&#039;s family members in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Hardoi
Represenational Image

New Delhi: A 20-year-old Dalit man was thrashed and put on fire by his lover's family members over their relationship in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi. The incident took place on Sunday. 

The man, identified as Abhishek, had gone to meet a girl from another caste he was in relation with. However, he was held by her family members, who thrashed him and held him hostage at their house. They later set him on fire, said police. 

Locals who heard his scream, reached the spot and immediately rushed him to a local hospital from where he was referred to the Lucknow Hospital. However, he succumed to his burn injuries on his way. 

As per the police, Abhishek had gone to meet the girl at her home when the incident took place. The police said that the girl's family members were apparently miffed to know about their daughter's relationship with a man from different caste. 

The police has registered a case of honour killing and has arrested two relatives of the girl. 

Tags:
DalitUttar PradeshHardoicrimeUP Police
Next
Story

Noida Transport Association calls for strike on September 19

Must Watch

PT6M50S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Garudeshwar Dutt Mandir