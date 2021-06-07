Film City project: YEIDA to submit DPR to UP govt on June 8, construction work likely to start in December

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government’s ambitious Film City project is finally taking shape. According to reports, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is expected to submit the final detailed project report (DPR) to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on June 8.

The construction work for the proposed Film City, which is expected to come up in Sector-21 of Noida, is most like to commence in the month of December. During the meeting with the chief minister tomorrow, the financial model and various other aspects of the project will also be thoroughly discussed.

After approval from the state government, a global tender will be floated to select the companies for developing the ambitious project. The proposed Film City will be developed on 1,000 acres in Sector 21 of the YEIDA area at the estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore.

It will be built on the public-private-partnership model for which three models have been recommended by the Yamuna Authority.

The soon-to-be-constructed Film City will have all modern world-class amenities including residential and commercial facilities, 5-star hotels, hi-tech studios, an amusement park, a film institute and a museum.

The state government had earlier appointed CBRE, a global commercial real estate services company, as a consultant for the project. The agency had submitted its DPR to the YEIDA in February.

Along with Jewar International Airport, the Film City is believed to be a dream project of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The two projects are likely to give a big boost to the state’s economy and the government aims to finish them before 2023.

The UP chief minister had announced the development of the Film City project on September 18 last year, In his announcement, he said that it will provide the platform to encompass all aspects of filmmaking - related to script, music, writing, editing and production - under one roof

The film city project is expected to create massive employment opportunities for the people of Uttar Pradesh since a large number of technicians from the state currently. work in the Mumbai film industry.

Live TV