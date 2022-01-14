हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samajwadi Party

FIR lodged against Samajwadi Party for model code violation, defying Covid-19 protocols

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said that the Samajwadi Party`s virtual rally was held without prior permission. "Upon receiving information, a police team was sent to the SP office. Action is being taken on the basis of their report," he said, adding that Section 144 is in force in the state capital.

FIR lodged against Samajwadi Party for model code violation, defying Covid-19 protocols

Lucknow: An FIR has been lodged at the Gautam Palli police station in Lucknow against the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party for violation of the model code of conduct and defying the Covid-19 protocols.

The action was taken after a huge crowd gathered at the SP office on Friday afternoon for the joining of former BJP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini and other legislators in the party.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said that the Samajwadi Party`s virtual rally was held without prior permission. "Upon receiving information, a police team was sent to the SP office. Action is being taken on the basis of their report," he said, adding that Section 144 is in force in the state capital.

Samajwadi Party`s Uttar Pradesh unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel said, "It was a virtual event inside our party office. We did not call anyone, but people came. People work abiding by Covid protocols."

He further said, "Crowds were there even at BJP ministers` doorsteps and in markets, but they only have a problem with us." The Election Commission of India (ECI) had on January 8 announced a ban on physical rallies in light of the surge in Covid cases in parts of the country.

