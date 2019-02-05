हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
kumbh mela

Fire breaks out in two tents at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, no casualties reported

An incident of fire had earlier been reported a day before the Kumbh mela began in January. 

Fire breaks out in two tents at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, no casualties reported

PRAYAGRAJ: A fire broke out at two tents at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Tuesday. The fire was later brought in control. The fire led to some panic at the camp but no casualties or injuries were reported.

In the photos tweeted by news agency ANI, a black cloud of smoke can be seen arising out of the fire.

An incident of fire had earlier been reported a day before the Kumbh mela began in January. On January 14, a pandal set up for Kumbh mela near Digambar Akhada in Prayagraj caught fire after a cylinder exploded at the kitchen. 

As part of the measures to fight the disaster related to fire hazard at the Kumbh mela, the management had said that utility of modern and innovative firefighting tools have been used. It has also claimed that a standard operating procedure has been designed for better efficiency of mitigation strategies. Disaster management facilities with a dedicated team of doctors and paramedical staffs in case of burn injuries, drowning, stampede etc. with specialised kits have also been set up. 

Kumbh is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins.

The 55-day long Kumbh Mela which began on January 15 will end on March 4. 

