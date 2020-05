In a first, a sub-inspector of the Noida Police in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. He was posted on 'Dial 112' in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. It is being investigated if he was infected in a Ghaziabad hospital or by contact with someone already infected.

The family members, co-workers and other persons have been quarantined. The health department and the police department are constantly monitoring them.