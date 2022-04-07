Ambedkar Nagar: Fearing bulldozer action by the Uttar Pradesh police, five men accused of gang-raping a minor girl surrendered to the police in the Ambedkar Nagar district on Thursday.

According to police, the gang rape took place in the village Jiuli under district Ambedkar Nagar police station, Jaitpur area on March 29, 2022. The accused along with their families surrendered at the police station in the morning and apologized for their actions by joining hands in front of SHO Jaiprakash Singh.

"The five accused of gang-raping a minor girl surrendered after coming to the police station of Jaitpur, fearing bulldozer warning, fear of bullets and Ambedkar Nagar police`s swift action, " tweeted the Ambedkar Nagar police.

Earlier following the incident and after verification and identification of the culprits, police threatened their families with using bulldozers over their houses if they fail to surrender, which yielded the result.

