Five killed as tourist bus en route to Delhi overturns in UP's Deoria

New Delhi: At least five people were killed and almost a dozen were injured after a tourist bus they were travelling in lost its balance and overturned in Hetimpura check post on a national highway in Deoria district of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The mishap took place on Sunday night when the bus was on its way to Delhi from Bihar via Deoria. All the injured have been rushed to Gorakhpur Medical College for treatment.

After the incident, people from Bhujauli, Mujhana, Batrauli and Mishrauli villages gathered on the spot and rescued the injured. There was an atmosphere of chaos at the spot for about an hour.

The District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, Police Commissioner and Inspector-general of police rushed to the spot to oversee the rescue and relief operations as the accident led to a traffic jam of almost 15 kilometers on the national highway.

The police had to struggle for hours till late at night to control the traffic.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and instructed the district administration to ensure proper medical treatment is provided to those who received injuries and were admitted to Kasya and Kushinagar community health centers.