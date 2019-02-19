Five killed in road mishap in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: Five people died and three others were seriously injured after a car hit two pedestrians and fell into a canal in Bulandshahr`s Anupshahr town in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The investigation into the matter is underway.

In Mathura, also seven people have been killed and three seriously injured after an ambulance van hit a car on the Yamuna Expressway in the morning.

The speeding ambulance was going towards Agra from Noida ferrying a corpse in it.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.