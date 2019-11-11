close

Greater Noida

Five of family killed in car accident in Greater Noida

The accident took place after a vehicle from behind rammed into the car.

Five of family killed in car accident in Greater Noida
Representational image

Greater Noida: Five members of a family died, several suffered injuries in a road accident here at Eastern Peripheral Expressway, said Police.

"The incident took place on eastern peripheral express around 9 pm on Sunday. The car in which the family was travelling was coming from Ballabgarh (Haryana). The accident took place after a vehicle from behind rammed into the car," Superintendent of Police, Ranvijay Singh told ANI. 

"In the accident, five people were killed and several were left injured. All the injured were taken to the hospital and are currently undergoing the treatment," he added.

Further, the investigation is underway.

Greater NoidaEastern Peripheral ExpresswayBallabgarhHaryana
