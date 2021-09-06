हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aziz Qureshi

Former UP Governor Aziz Qureshi booked for comparing CM Yogi Adityanath to 'blood-sucking monster'

Qureshi had gone to Azam Khan`s house to meet Rampur MLA and Khan`s wife Tanzeem Fatima, where he allegedly compared Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP government to "devil and blood-sucking monsters". 

Former UP Governor Aziz Qureshi booked for comparing CM Yogi Adityanath to &#039;blood-sucking monster&#039;
Play

Rampur: Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi has been booked for sedition by Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government.

Aziz Qureshi had gone to Azam Khan`s house to meet Rampur MLA and Khan`s wife Tanzeem Fatima, where he allegedly compared Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP government to "devil and blood-sucking monsters". 

The UP police registered the FIR against Aziz Qureshi on the basis of the complaint made by BJP worker Akash Saxena at the Civil Lines police station in Rampur district. 

 

 

As per the copy of the FIR, the former Governor is booked under sections 124A (Sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505(1)(B) (intent to cause fear or alarm among the public) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

In the FIR, police said that Saxena, in his complaint said that Aziz Qureshi had gone to Azam Khan`s house to meet Rampur MLA and Khan`s wife Tanzeem Fatima, where he compared the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government to "Devil and blood-sucking monsters". 

Saxena, in his complaint further said the "controversial remark made by Qureshi can create tension between two communities and even lead to communal riots". 

Aziz is known for making controversial statements. He had earlier said that the terror attack in Pulwama was a pre-planned conspiracy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win the Lok Sabha polls.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aziz QureshiYogi AdityanathSedition caseAzam KhanMonster
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh: Ballia district hospital registers significant rise in viral fever cases

Must Watch

PT21M3S

Sukesh Chandrashekhar's network from Hong Kong to Dubai