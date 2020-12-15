Four men gangrape woman in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, one arrested so far

In a shocking incident, a woman was gang-raped by four men in Katka area near Jhunsi town in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. The young woman works in an orchestra in Prayagraj.

On December 12 (Saturday) night, the four men gang-raped the woman in Katka area of ​​Jhunsi Police Station area on the pretext of giving her work in the orchestra.

On the complaint of the victim, the police have registered a case and arrested one of the accused. The police is looking for three other accused. The victim is originally from Jaunpur district and currently lives in Naini area of ​​Prayagraj.

At present, the police have done the medical test of the survivor. The young woman, who works in the orchestra, was called by a young man named Jitendra of Kaushambi to a hotel in Katka. During this time, he also called his three other companions. It is alleged that after this all the four men took turns to rape the young woman.

Somehow escaping from the clutches of the accused, the victim went straight to Jhunsi Police Station and informed the police about the incident. Jhunsi Police Station has registered a case on the basis of the victim's complaint and arrested a young man after conducting a search.

Police are now conducting raids in Kaushambi and Prayagraj in search of other accused.

Such incidents of rape and gangrape continue to take place across the country, even after nearly eight years have passed since the December 16, 2012, brutal gangrape incident of Nirbhaya. The crime against women is yet to see a decline in India.

