हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samajwadi Party

Samajwadi Party leader accused of raping international woman player in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

An FIR has been lodged under Section 161 of CrPC.

Samajwadi Party leader accused of raping international woman player in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Muzaffarnagar
Representational Image (IANS)

Muzaffarnagar: A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader has been accused of raping an international woman player in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

The woman in her police complaint accused SP leader Intezar Tyagi who was also a former head of Sarwat village, of raping and blackmailing her. She has also put SP leader's brother Rizwan Tyagi's name in her complaint.

She accused Intezar Tyagi of raping her when she had gone to his house for some work. She alleged that Tyagi also clicked her obscene pictures and kept physically harassing her by blackmailing her.  

An FIR has been lodged under Section 161 of CrPC by the Civil Lines police on the directions of a Senior Superintendent of Police and a probe has been started in the case.

ALSO READ | Army officer rapes Russian woman in Kanpur, victim's statement recorded; accused still at large

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Samajwadi PartyMuzaffarnagarrape
Next
Story

Proclamation of Emergency 'wholly unconstitutional'? Supreme Court agrees to hear plea, issues notice to Centre

  • 98,84,100Confirmed
  • 1,43,355Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M59S

DNA: Digital World paused due to Google down