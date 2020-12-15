Samajwadi Party leader accused of raping international woman player in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader has been accused of raping an international woman player in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

The woman in her police complaint accused SP leader Intezar Tyagi who was also a former head of Sarwat village, of raping and blackmailing her. She has also put SP leader's brother Rizwan Tyagi's name in her complaint.

She accused Intezar Tyagi of raping her when she had gone to his house for some work. She alleged that Tyagi also clicked her obscene pictures and kept physically harassing her by blackmailing her.

An FIR has been lodged under Section 161 of CrPC by the Civil Lines police on the directions of a Senior Superintendent of Police and a probe has been started in the case.

