Gautam Budh Nagar Police to start 'Dial FIR' for reporting street crimes from July 1

NOIDA: In a big relief for the general public, the police in Gautam Budh Nagar is going to launch the "Dial FIR" service for reporting street crimes by the victims without even visiting the nearest police station.

The ''Dial FIR'' service will be launched from July 1.

Sharing more details, SSP Gautam Buddh Nagar Vaibhav Krishna said, ''The FIR in street crimes like chain/mobile/purse/bag snatching, two/three/four wheeler thefts, house/factory thefts, thefts by breaking open windows of vehicles etc will be registered through "Dial 100". ''

''100% FIR registration will be there in such "unnamed" cases,'' the SSP said.

For the convenience of the victims of cybercrime in "unnamed" cases, two police stations - Surajpur for Rural Area and Sector 24 for Urban area - have been identified where applications can be given regarding the cyber crimes.

The FIR in such cases will be registered at these police stations and will be investigated by several teams.

Both the initiatives will be implemented from July 1, 2019, according to the SSP, Gautam Budh Nagar.

People won't have to rush to different places for getting their FIRs registered in such cases giving relief to victims of street crimes and cybercrime.

''A maximum number of people coming to police are victims of such crimes. It will help police in better identifying "hot spots" of such crimes, identifying the modus operandi/criminals in a better way and working out crimes which will reduce crime in long run,'' he said.