close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gautam Budh Nagar

Gautam Budh Nagar Police to start 'Dial FIR' for reporting street crimes from July 1

People won't have to rush to different places for getting their FIRs registered in such cases giving relief to victims of street crimes and cybercrime. 

Gautam Budh Nagar Police to start &#039;Dial FIR&#039; for reporting street crimes from July 1

NOIDA: In a big relief for the general public, the police in Gautam Budh Nagar is going to launch the "Dial FIR" service for reporting street crimes by the victims without even visiting the nearest police station.

The ''Dial FIR'' service will be launched from July 1.

Sharing more details, SSP Gautam Buddh Nagar Vaibhav Krishna said, ''The FIR in street crimes like chain/mobile/purse/bag snatching, two/three/four wheeler thefts, house/factory thefts, thefts by breaking open windows of vehicles etc will be registered through "Dial 100". ''

''100% FIR registration will be there in such "unnamed" cases,'' the SSP said. 

 

Live TV

 

For the convenience of the victims of cybercrime in "unnamed" cases, two police stations - Surajpur for Rural Area and Sector 24 for Urban area - have been identified where applications can be given regarding the cyber crimes.

The FIR in such cases will be registered at these police stations and will be investigated by several teams.

Both the initiatives will be implemented from July 1, 2019, according to the SSP, Gautam Budh Nagar.

People won't have to rush to different places for getting their FIRs registered in such cases giving relief to victims of street crimes and cybercrime. 

''A maximum number of people coming to police are victims of such crimes. It will help police in better identifying "hot spots" of such crimes, identifying the modus operandi/criminals in a better way and working out crimes which will reduce crime in long run,'' he said. 

Tags:
Gautam Budh NagarPoliceDial FIRstreet crimesCyber crimeUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

UP Police hits back at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, quotes data to show decline in crime

Must Watch

PT4M21S

5W1H: After G20 Summit, PM Modi on his way to India