close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GRP personnel thrashed

GRP official thrashed by two youths in UP's Deoria, video goes viral

According to GRP Inspector Ravinder Bahadur Singh, a case has been registered in this regard and the matter is being investigated.

GRP official thrashed by two youths in UP&#039;s Deoria, video goes viral

DEORIA: A Government Railway Police personnel was allegedly thrashed by two youths in the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, said reports on Wednesday.

According to the information, GRP head constable, whose name has not been disclosed, was on duty near the ticket booking hall at Deoria railway station during which he noticed two-three people trying to break the queue and disturbing others waiting for their turn to buy tickets.

When he tried to object and asked them to maintain decorum, the three youths started threatening him and hurled abuses at him.

The situation soon spiralled out of control and the three men started thrashing the GRP head constable.

 

Live TV

 

Ironically, those present at the railway station stayed there as mute spectators during the incident, which was recorded on camera.

No one came forward to help the GRP personnel, who was badly injured.

 

However, other GRP personnel arrived at the spot soon and brought the situation under control.

According to GRP Inspector Ravinder Bahadur Singh, two youths have been arrested and a case has been registered in this regard.

The incident came to light a week after a TV journalist covering the derailment of a goods train near Shamli city of Uttar Pradesh was ferociously thrashed and locked up by the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel.

This incident was also caught on camera and was widely shared on social media. 

The journalist alleged that he was stripped, harassed and humiliated by GRP officials inside the jail premises.

Later, the Superintendent of Police (SP) (GRP), Moradabad, Subhash Chandra Dubey suspended two GRP personnel in this connection. 

Tags:
GRP personnel thrashedDeoriaDeoria railway stationUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

UP govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia, job for martyred Major Ketan Sharma's family

Must Watch

PT7M10S

People protest against Nitish Kumar outside SKMCH hospital in Bihar