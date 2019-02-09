30 arrested, 25 FIRs lodged after illicit liquor claims lives of over 40 in UP

Lucknow: At least 30 people have been arrested and 25 FIRs have been registered after more than 40 people died in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur for allegedly consuming illicit liquor. The FIRs have been lodged at three police stations.

More than 400 litres illicit liquor was seized on Friday night following a crackdown by a joint team of police, said Saharanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar.

"FIRs have been registered at 3 police stations. A crackdown was done by a joint team last night. At least 30 people were arrested, 25 FIRs registered. More than 400 litres illicit liquor was seized. The crackdown will continue until this is completely finished," SSP Dinesh Kumar said.

Saharanpur District Magistrate Alok Pandey confirmed that according to the doctors, 36 out of the 46 deaths were clearly due to the consumption of illicit liquor.

"There have been 46 postmortems so far out of which 36 deaths are clearly due to consumption of illicit liquor according to the doctors. Other cases are being ascertained," Saharanpur District Magistrate Alok Pandey said.