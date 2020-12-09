In major administrative reshuffle, UP govt orders transfer of six DSPs, check names and cities

LUCKNOW: In a major administrative reshuffle in the state police force, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered the transfer of six Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) with immediate effect.

According to the order, five major cities of the state – Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar and Mathura – will now have new DSPs.

As per the order, Ashok Kumar Shukla has been removed as DSP (Gorakhpur). He has been replaced by DSP Jagat Ram. Ram Mohan Sharma has been given charge as DSP (Mathura), Jagdish Kaliraman has been made DSP (Varanasi).

Similarly, DSP Vinay Kumar Gautam has been transferred to Muzaffarnagar and Santosh Kumar Singh has been directed to take charge as DSP (Prayagraj) with immediate effect.

In October this year, the Yogi Adityanath-led government had transferred six IAS officers and appointed Navneet Sehgal as the new Additional Chief Secretary of the Information Department.

The order came amid national outrage over the gang-rape and hasty cremation of the 20-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras. Earlier in July this year, the Uttar Pradesh government had transferred 15 IPS officers, including Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P.

According to an official statement issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, Preetinder Singh was appointed the new Deputy Inspector General/Senior Superintendent of Police of Kanpur.

He was earlier posted as the DIG Aligarh range. Dinesh Kumar P was posted as Jhansi SSP, according to the order. The state government also transferred Amethi SP Khyati Garg. She was posted as Lucknow DCP.

Among others, DIG, Chitrakoot, Deepak Kumar was appointed as Deputy Inspector General/Senior Superintendent of Police, Ayodhya. Ayodhya SSP Ashish Tiwari was been transferred to the Railways.

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh government gave compulsory retirement to seven Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) on charges of corruption. The Yogi Adityanath government has in the last two years forcibly retired more than 200 officials and employees of various departments.

The government has also punished more than 400 officers and employees by suspending and demoting them.

The state government took action against 169 officers of power department, 51 of home department, 37 of transport department, 36 of revenue department, 26 officers of basic education, 25 of panchayati raj, 18 of PWD, 16 of labour department, 16 of institutional finance department, 16 of commercial tax, 16 of the entertainment tax department, 15 of rural development and 11 officers of forest department.

Chief Minister Adityanath has said on several occasions that officers who under-perform are free to quit or will be compulsorily retired.

Live TV