हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mukhtar Ansari

Jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, 12 others booked under Gangsters Act in ambulance case in UP

The Barabanki police has registered a case under the Gangsters Act against former BSP MLA and jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari and 12 others in connection with the ambulance case. Confirming the development, Aatish Kumar, CO, City Barabanki said, “Further investigation is underway in this case.’’

Jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, 12 others booked under Gangsters Act in ambulance case in UP

Lucknow: The Barabanki police has registered a case under the Gangsters Act against former BSP MLA and jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari and 12 others in connection with the ambulance case. Confirming the development, Aatish Kumar, CO, City Barabanki said, “Further investigation is underway in this case.’’

 

 

The ambulance case pertains to the alleged use of fake documents to register an ambulance that was used to ferry Mukhtar Ansari from Ropar jail to a court in Mohali. The UP Police began an inquiry into the ambulance in March 2021 after it came to light that the vehicle was carrying the registration number of Barabanki.

Twelve people from Mau, Ghazipur, Lucknow and Prayagraj have been named in the case related to the use of an ambulance which was used to transport Ansari to and from the Punjab jail.

Mukhtar Ansari is also being shifted to the Lucknow jail, a year after he was brought back from Ropar in Punjab and lodged in the Banda jail. Mukhtar was taken out of Banda jail early Monday morning in an ambulance and is being brought to Lucknow by road amidst tight security.

His son and newly-elected MLA, Abbas Bin Mukhtar Ansari said that he feared that his father may be harmed in transit. "I do not understand why this shifting without any prior information. We came to know that preparations for shifting my father to Lucknow began late on Sunday night," he said.

Mukhtar Ansari is facing more than 50 criminal cases not just in Uttar Pradesh but other states as well. The former Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) MLA is a history-sheeter and has been shifting from various jails in Ropar, Ghazipur, Mau, Agra, Lucknow over extortion charges. Ansari is currently lodged at Banda district jail after he was transferred from Punjab on the Supreme Court’s order.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mukhtar AnsariGangsters Actambulance caseBarabankiUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple, Nepali Mandir during Varanasi visit

Must Watch

PT1M51S

IPL 2022 Delhi vs Mumbai Highlights – Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel help Delhi beat Mumbai Indians