‘Just Like Lord Krishna…’: Nitin Gadkari Hails CM Yogi Adityanath’s Tough Action Against Criminals, Mafias

Gorakhpur: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has hailed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking swift and tough action against the criminals and mafias and strengthening the law and order situation across the state. Gadkari also compared CM Yogi with Lord Krishna and said that the latter is destroying the evil forces as the Lord Krishna did during his incarnation.

"Just as Lord Krishna said in Bhagwat Geeta that whenever the influence of evil tendencies, harmful to the society, unjust and tyrannical forces increase, he incarnates himself to protect the people. Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi ji has taken tough steps against the evil forces to protect the common man."

The Union Minister said that "Ramrajya" is being established to remove poverty and ensure public welfare under CM Yogi’s leadership. Addressing the gathering at the occasion, Gadkari said, "Uttar Pradesh will soon emerge as the most prosperous state under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

Gadkari laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 18 projects of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Gorakhpur on Monday. Gadkari went on to say that the state is witnessing massive development with pouring investments.

Recalling his earlier statements of making UP roads like that of the US, the Union Minister said that after 2014, the length of national highways in Uttar Pradesh has doubled and by the end of the year 2024, road works worth Rs 5 lakh crore will take place in the state.

Gadkari said, "These projects either being inaugurated, or its foundation stones being laid on this holy land of Baba Gorakshnath will encourage investment in Uttar Pradesh and boost industrial development. New employment opportunities will be created. We are committed to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh by building national highways under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

The Union Road Transport Minister also gave detailed information about the completed, under construction and proposed projects of National Highways in Uttar Pradesh.